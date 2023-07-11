Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 5,221 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 162,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,221 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $22,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Tudor Pickering lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of VLO opened at $112.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.89. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $96.93 and a 52-week high of $150.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a PE ratio of 3.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.65.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.