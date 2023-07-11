Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 77,024 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 77,024 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $33,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GILD. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 187.9% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $75.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $94.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.29. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.27 and a twelve month high of $89.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.72%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

