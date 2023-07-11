Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 7,852 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,852 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.80% of Colliers International Group worth $35,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CIGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $655,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Colliers International Group by 453.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Colliers International Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CIGI shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.86.

Shares of Colliers International Group stock opened at $101.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.16 and a 52-week high of $133.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.55.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.59). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 47.44% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $965.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.85 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.61%.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

