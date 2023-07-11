Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes $30.26 Million Position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,283,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,255,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 1.07% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,299.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 333.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 21.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZIM shares. TheStreet downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $20.80 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Performance

ZIM opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.31 and its 200-day moving average is $18.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $53.59.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 51.73%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $14.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Further Reading

