Mackenzie Financial Corp Trims Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,020,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83,671 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $38,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 494.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.04.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:WFC opened at $42.34 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $48.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $158.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

