MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Cuts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.4% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 11,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Bank of The West grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 10,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $104.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $423.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $80.69 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.65.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on XOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

