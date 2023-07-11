Manchester Financial Inc. Sells 234 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Manchester Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,429 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 508,595 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $52,533,000 after buying an additional 19,256 shares during the last quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 35,322 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 119,665 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,360,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.3% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 82,504 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,522,000 after buying an additional 7,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 18.3% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.47.

Amazon.com Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $127.13 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.73 and its 200 day moving average is $105.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 302.69, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $53,960.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,193,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $53,960.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,193,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 552,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,991,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,845 shares of company stock worth $8,536,085 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.