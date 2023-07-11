Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Shares Purchased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 27.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of VAC stock opened at $126.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.99. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.00. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $114.72 and a 12 month high of $165.85.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.70. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VAC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $223.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

