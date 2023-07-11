MCF Advisors LLC Purchases 1,242 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,532 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.8% of MCF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optas LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 25,001 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,996,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 11,951 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 44,418 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,652,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 844,299 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $202,480,000 after buying an additional 11,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 200,299 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,036,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.54, for a total value of $1,588,015.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,481,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Microsoft Stock Performance

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $263.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $316.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $337.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.40.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $331.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $351.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $326.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.54.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

