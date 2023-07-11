Merit Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 12,268 SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Wedbush lowered SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Oppenheimer lowered SoFi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Bank of America lowered SoFi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

In related news, CMO Webb Lauren Stafford sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $929,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 335,945 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,929.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,350,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,038,049.47. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Webb Lauren Stafford sold 100,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $929,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 335,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,120,929.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 590,458 shares of company stock worth $4,746,175 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SOFI stock opened at $8.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.10 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.30. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $10.23.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.78 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 13.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

