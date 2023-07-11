Merit Financial Group LLC Decreases Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Merit Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 61.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 23,412 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Energy Transfer by 1.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.2% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 68,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 16.3% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.5% during the first quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 2,985,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,226,000 after acquiring an additional 102,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at about $367,000. 34.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $6,135,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 59,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,892,912.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $6,135,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 59,078,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,892,912.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,303,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,196,973.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,510,000 shares of company stock worth $18,749,300 over the last 90 days. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ET stock opened at $12.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.62. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $13.67.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.60%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 91.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Articles

