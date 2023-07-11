Merit Financial Group LLC Has $214,000 Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 12.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 22.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 164.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 27,157 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 274,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,145,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SON opened at $56.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.71 and a 200-day moving average of $59.74. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $53.78 and a one year high of $65.96.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.07. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $80.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

