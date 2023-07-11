Merit Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Merit Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 58.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,315 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,591 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,321,413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $818,065,000 after purchasing an additional 131,526 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,263,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $692,813,000 after purchasing an additional 356,448 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,141,280 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $609,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,557 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Devon Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,371,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $435,881,000 after acquiring an additional 99,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $344,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.89.

Devon Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:DVN opened at $49.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.31. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $44.03 and a 1-year high of $78.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.72%.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

