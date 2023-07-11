Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 303 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Merit Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 642 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.41.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $369.52 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $271.05 and a 12-month high of $389.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $368.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.38. The stock has a market cap of $46.95 billion, a PE ratio of 49.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.42.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.31. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

