Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,016 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 5.4% of Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $21,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 111.7% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $331.83 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $351.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.95, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $326.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.54.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.87, for a total value of $1,584,350.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 89,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,305,363.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Microsoft from $348.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Wedbush raised their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Microsoft from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.40.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

