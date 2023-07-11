Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Reduced by Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC

Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,467 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 6.6% of Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of MSFT opened at $331.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $326.82 and a 200 day moving average of $284.54. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $351.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.40.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares in the company, valued at $34,169,370.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

