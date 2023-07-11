Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Shares Acquired by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 308.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Minerals Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTX opened at $54.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.29. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.38 and a 1-year high of $73.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.04.

Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $546.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.73 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Minerals Technologies Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

Further Reading

