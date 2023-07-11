Mystic Asset Management Inc. Sells 319 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.4% of Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 14,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 35,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Moneywise Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 3,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.5 %

XOM opened at $104.75 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $80.69 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $423.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Scotiabank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

