Nadler Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.6% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $127.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.73 and a 200 day moving average of $105.47. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 302.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.47.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total value of $53,960.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,193,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total value of $53,960.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,193,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total value of $523,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,883,929.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,845 shares of company stock worth $8,536,085 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

