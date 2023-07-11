Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 266.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 36,427 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.09% of Nordson worth $10,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 17,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $241.00 to $251.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Nordson Stock Up 1.6 %

NDSN opened at $246.27 on Tuesday. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.32 and a fifty-two week high of $251.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $228.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $650.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.87 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.18%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

