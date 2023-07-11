NovaPoint Capital LLC Sells 63 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NovaPoint Capital LLC trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,649 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. David J Yvars Group raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 11,708 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in NVIDIA by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 622,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,001,000 after buying an additional 143,483 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Avala Global LP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $16,455,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $421.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $439.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 219.69, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $369.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.89.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Wedbush raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.68.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.