NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Asio Capital LLC

Asio Capital LLC lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,862 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 8,510 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.3% of Asio Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 7,219 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 21.5% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,000. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 9,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $421.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 219.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $369.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.89. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $439.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,052,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,650,689.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953 in the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on NVDA. Citigroup lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $363.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.68.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.