NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Lowered by First Bancorp Inc ME

First Bancorp Inc ME cut its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,323,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,685 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,788,952 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,679,427,000 after buying an additional 692,636 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after buying an additional 4,621,002 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,900,874,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,404,958,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013,647 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.8 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVDA. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $408.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas raised shares of NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.68.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $421.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $369.85 and its 200-day moving average is $274.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.74. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $439.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.33%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

