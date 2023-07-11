Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.68.

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock opened at $155.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.34. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $132.54 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

