Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,066 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 105,205.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,472,867,000 after buying an additional 10,984,516 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 26,657.7% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,063 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,176,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,582,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,709 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $563,524,000. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of HD opened at $310.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $311.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $297.14 and a 200 day moving average of $302.30. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.43.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

