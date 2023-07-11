Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Otis Worldwide from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. HSBC raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $87.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 0.96. Otis Worldwide has a 1 year low of $62.49 and a 1 year high of $90.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.41.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 44.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,127,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,837,000 after acquiring an additional 829,784 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,210,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,530,000 after acquiring an additional 681,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,826,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,080,000 after acquiring an additional 100,079 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $370,013,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,512,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,855,000 after acquiring an additional 200,482 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

