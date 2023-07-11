Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Evercore ISI from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OVV. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut shares of Ovintiv from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.11.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of OVV stock opened at $37.96 on Monday. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $59.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.68 and its 200 day moving average is $40.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ovintiv

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 33.45%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Research analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 76.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.