Pachira Investments Inc. Sells 1,046 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pachira Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.9% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at $161,385,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 810,248 shares of company stock valued at $25,702,475 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $116.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.73 and a 200 day moving average of $105.37. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $129.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.81.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

