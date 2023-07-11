Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,539 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 32,537 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $22,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 13,800 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.42, for a total value of $2,779,596.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,177,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,110,214.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $8,240,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 605,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,826,421.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 13,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.42, for a total transaction of $2,779,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,177,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,110,214.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,808 shares of company stock worth $51,850,161 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $247.47 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $258.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.03. The firm has a market cap of $75.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 392.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $247.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.44.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Articles

