Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Sells 294 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,119 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 56.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,991,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 552,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,991,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,845 shares of company stock worth $8,536,085. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. UBS Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.47.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $127.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 302.69, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.47.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

