PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Position Boosted by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 60.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 418,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 158,131 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $31,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 110,462.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $1,022,333,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in PayPal by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,133,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794,620 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $319,712,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on PayPal from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.35.

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $69.28 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.95 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $77.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.