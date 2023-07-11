Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,170 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 36,166.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,176 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,641,033 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $738,327,000 after acquiring an additional 17,419 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $824,128,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,607,688 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $514,463,000 after acquiring an additional 48,088 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,319,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $422,854,000 after acquiring an additional 228,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,273,177 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $407,901,000 after acquiring an additional 128,563 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on LULU. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. KGI Securities raised Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $257.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $424.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.41.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $369.52 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $271.05 and a 52 week high of $389.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.40, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $368.19 and its 200 day moving average is $341.38.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.31. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

