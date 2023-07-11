Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 26,912 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 176.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,131 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,912 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 75,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 23,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 5,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 3,816,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $396,873,000 after purchasing an additional 96,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $116.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $129.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. 92 Resources restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.77.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 309,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at $63,585,466.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 832,682 shares of company stock valued at $26,077,123. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

