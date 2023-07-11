Penserra Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,022 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 27,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 27,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William C. Green acquired 8,776 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.82 per share, with a total value of $112,508.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 147,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,270.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ivan Kaufman acquired 15,000 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $179,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,183,277 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,175,658.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arbor Realty Trust Price Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $15.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Arbor Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arbor Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Shares of NYSE ABR opened at $15.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.94. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $16.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 45.47 and a current ratio of 45.47.

Arbor Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.99%. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 97.67%.

About Arbor Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

