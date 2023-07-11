Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $552,000 Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 923.2% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 53.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ventas alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on VTR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ventas from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventas

Ventas Stock Up 0.1 %

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,242 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $52,871.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,156.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

VTR stock opened at $47.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -266.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.33 and a 12 month high of $54.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.73.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is -999.94%.

Ventas Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns a diversified portfolio of over 1,200 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.