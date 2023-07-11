Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $646,000 Stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 266.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,469 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 69,432 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 15,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 79,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. HSBC upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.38.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $7.59 on Tuesday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $7.93. The firm has a market cap of $48.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

See Also

