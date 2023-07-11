Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $779,000 Holdings in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 350.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVC opened at $9.02 on Tuesday. Service Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $4.99 and a 1 year high of $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.22 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 888.89%.

SVC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Service Properties Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of March 31, 2023, SVC owned 220 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

