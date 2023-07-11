Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 10,633 Shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,633 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RITM. JMP Securities upped their price target on Rithm Capital from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.58.

Shares of RITM opened at $9.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $11.04. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.81.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $783.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.88 million. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 9.52%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.74%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 178.57%.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

