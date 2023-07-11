Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,928 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 266.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schubert & Co increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NYSE NVO opened at $157.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $95.02 and a 1-year high of $172.97.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.27. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 32.53%. On average, research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

