Penserra Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 83.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,639 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 362.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 0.1 %

MAA stock opened at $153.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.81 and a 200 day moving average of $154.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.68 and a twelve month high of $190.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.77.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 98.25%.

MAA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.57.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

