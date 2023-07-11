Penserra Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 73.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,081 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

NYSE TTE opened at $56.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $138.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $44.61 and a twelve month high of $65.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.93.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.18. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.585 per share. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on TTE. Morgan Stanley upgraded TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

