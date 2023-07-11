Penserra Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASO. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Michael P. Mullican sold 65,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $3,312,069.96. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 109,304 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,363.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, President Michael P. Mullican sold 65,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $3,312,069.96. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 109,304 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,363.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $52,429.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,859 shares of company stock worth $6,410,100 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.16.

ASO opened at $57.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.16. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.22 and a 52-week high of $69.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.87.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.14%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

