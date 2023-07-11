Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 49,988 Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) by 70.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 49,988 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Tenaris by 155.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tenaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Tenaris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Tenaris by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. 11.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tenaris in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.80 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tenaris from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Tenaris from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

Shares of TS opened at $30.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.49. Tenaris S.A. has a 52 week low of $23.65 and a 52 week high of $38.00.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 23.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tenaris S.A. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.56. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.62%.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

