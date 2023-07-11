PFG Advisors Has $2.89 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

PFG Advisors decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 48.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 6,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the first quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 58,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its position in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 8,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $116.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $129.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.73 and a 200 day moving average of $105.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at $139,397,526. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 810,248 shares of company stock worth $25,702,475 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. 888 restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.81.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

