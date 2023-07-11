Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Raises Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 2.3% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 45,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 48,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.5% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $4,912,000. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 18,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PG opened at $148.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.32. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $158.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PG. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $1,254,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,356.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $1,254,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,356.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 13,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $2,133,444.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,536.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.