Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,347,368 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,248 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.23% of Plug Power worth $15,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 262,945 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,080,000 after buying an additional 37,976 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in Plug Power during the first quarter valued at $1,080,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 24.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,339 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 2,429,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,470,000 after purchasing an additional 282,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Plug Power by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PLUG. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.57.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $10.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.68. Plug Power Inc. has a one year low of $7.39 and a one year high of $31.56.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $210.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.67 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 18.72% and a negative net margin of 100.41%. The business’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

