QCM Cayman Ltd. Invests $416,000 in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,410 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000. Home Depot makes up 2.6% of QCM Cayman Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 1.8% during the first quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 2.5% during the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 4.5% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank grew its position in Home Depot by 0.7% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 17,907 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its position in Home Depot by 1.1% during the first quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 13,131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of HD opened at $310.28 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $265.61 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.30. The company has a market capitalization of $311.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.43.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.