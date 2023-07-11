Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 81 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,067,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $173,807,000 after acquiring an additional 660,403 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its position in Chevron by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 19,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.4% in the first quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 13,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 17.2% during the first quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the first quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 60,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,830,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.68.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX stock opened at $155.28 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $132.54 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.34. The firm has a market cap of $294.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 32.61%.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.