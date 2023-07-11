Retirement Guys Formula LLC Grows Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,211 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 111.7% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Down 1.6 %

Microsoft stock opened at $331.83 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $326.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.54. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $351.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,081 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.54, for a total value of $1,588,015.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,481,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. BNP Paribas lowered Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Macquarie raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.40.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

