Reviewing Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) and Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Free Report) and Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Argo Blockchain and Synchrony Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Argo Blockchain alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Argo Blockchain N/A N/A N/A Synchrony Financial 14.93% 21.68% 2.63%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Argo Blockchain and Synchrony Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Argo Blockchain $49.10 million 1.73 -$240.24 million N/A N/A Synchrony Financial $17.53 billion 0.83 $3.02 billion $5.68 5.98

Analyst Ratings

Synchrony Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Argo Blockchain.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Argo Blockchain and Synchrony Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Argo Blockchain 1 5 2 0 2.13 Synchrony Financial 1 7 7 0 2.40

Argo Blockchain currently has a consensus price target of $6.80, indicating a potential upside of 282.02%. Synchrony Financial has a consensus price target of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.98%. Given Argo Blockchain’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Argo Blockchain is more favorable than Synchrony Financial.

Risk & Volatility

Argo Blockchain has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synchrony Financial has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.9% of Argo Blockchain shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.5% of Synchrony Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Synchrony Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Synchrony Financial beats Argo Blockchain on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Argo Blockchain

(Get Free Report)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Synchrony Financial

(Get Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms. In addition, it provides debt cancellation products to its credit card customers through online, mobile, and direct mail; and healthcare payments and financing solutions under the CareCredit, Pets Best, and Walgreens brands; payments and financing solutions in the apparel, specialty retail, outdoor, music, and luxury industries. The company offers its credit products through programs established with a group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations, and healthcare service providers; and deposit products through various channels, such as digital and print. It serves digital, health and wellness, retail, home, auto, powersports, jewelry, pets, and other industries. The company was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.